2. Cell Chemistry & Cell Components
Nucleic Acids
What determines the primary structure of a DNA molecule? a. stem-and-loop configuration b. complementary base pairing c. deoxyribonucleotide sequence d. hydrophobic interactions and hydrogen bonding
