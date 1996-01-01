2. Cell Chemistry & Cell Components
Nucleic Acids
Multiple ChoiceMultiple Choice
Which of the following statements about DNA structure is true?
a) The nucleic acid strands in a DNA molecule are oriented antiparallel to each other.
b) Nucleic acids are formed through phosphodiester bonds that link complementary nucleobases together.
c) Hydrogen bonds formed between the sugar-phosphate backbones of the two DNA chains stabilize the structure.
d) The pentose sugar in DNA is ribose (containing two hydroxyl groups).
A
The nucleic acid strands in a DNA molecule are oriented antiparallel to each other.
B
Nucleic acids are formed through phosphodiester bonds that link complementary nucleobases together.
C
Hydrogen bonds formed between the sugar-phosphate backbones of the two DNA chains stabilize the structure.
D
The pentose sugar in DNA is ribose (containing two hydroxyl groups).
2111
2
Watch next
Master Nucleic Acids with a bite sized video explanation from Jason Amores SumpterStart learning
Related Videos
Related Practice