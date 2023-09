For proteins that will be secreted from the cell, like insulin, the ribosome docks on the rough ER, and the protein grows into the ER compartment. The new protein molecules are packaged in a vesicle that is transported to the Golgi apparatus, where many proteins are processed. Proteins secreted from the cell are shipped to the plasma membrane. Here, insulin is secreted from the pancreas and begins to regulate the student's rising blood sugar levels.

