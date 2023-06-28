2. Cell Chemistry & Cell Components
Proteins
Problem 5
If a cell were to use only 10 of the 20 possible amino acids, how much effect would you expect this to have on protein diversity? Calculate and compare the number of different sequences that can be generated by randomly assembling either 10 or 20 amino acids into peptides that are five residues long.
