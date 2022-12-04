Skip to main content
3. Energy & Cell Processes
Introduction to Energy
Anatomy & Physiology3. Energy & Cell ProcessesIntroduction to Energy
Problem 2
Textbook Question

Most cells cannot harness heat to perform work because a. heat does not involve a transfer of energy. b. cells do not have much thermal energy; they are relatively cool. c. temperature is usually uniform throughout a cell. d. heat can never be used to do work.

