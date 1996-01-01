3. Energy & Cell Processes
Introduction to Energy
Which of the following is NOT an example of a biological system?
a) A human eating a cheeseburger.
b) A coral reef where energy and mass both enter and exit.
c) The digestive system of an organism absorbing food energy and discarding food waste.
d) The universe where the amount of energy and mass is constant.
