3. Energy & Cell Processes
Introduction to Energy
Why are the principles of thermodynamics important for the study of biology?

a) The principles of thermodynamics govern the chemical processes in all biological organisms.

b) The principles of thermodynamics govern how an organism exchanges energy with their environment.

c) The principles of thermodynamics govern how all life on Earth exchanges energy.

d) All of the above.

