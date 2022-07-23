Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Mass Mass is a fundamental property of matter that quantifies the amount of substance in an object. It is typically measured in kilograms or grams and is a measure of an object's resistance to acceleration when a force is applied. In the context of energy, mass is crucial because it relates to the energy content of matter, as described by Einstein's equation E=mc², which shows that mass can be converted into energy. Recommended video: 06:50 06:50 Isotopes

Space Occupation Space occupation refers to the physical volume that matter occupies in three-dimensional space. This concept is essential for understanding energy because energy can influence the arrangement and movement of matter within that space. For example, when energy is added to a substance, it can change its state (solid, liquid, gas) and thus alter how it occupies space. Recommended video: Guided course 2:51 2:51 Organization of the Thoracic Cavity