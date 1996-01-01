Skip to main content
3. Energy & Cell Processes
Laws of Thermodynamics
Anatomy & Physiology3. Energy & Cell ProcessesLaws of Thermodynamics
Multiple Choice

Which of the following statements describes the first law of thermodynamics?

a) Energy cannot be created or destroyed.

b) Energy cannot be transferred or transformed.

c) Also called The Principle of Creation of Energy.

d) Energy can be destroyed.

