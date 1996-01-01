2. Cell Chemistry & Cell Components
Atoms- Smallest Unit of Matter
Problem 2.8a
Textbook QuestionTextbook Question
Match the following terms with the correct definition:
_____Endergonic reaction a. Energy in motion
_____Potential energy b. Energy stored in chemical bonds
_____Electrical energy c. Reaction that consumes energy
_____Anabolic reaction d. A decomposition reaction
_____Oxidation-reduction reaction e. The energy of moving charged particles
_____Chemical energy f. Stored energy
_____Catabolic reaction g. Synthesis reaction
_____Kinetic energy h. Reaction where electrons are transferred between reactants
