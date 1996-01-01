3. Energy & Cell Processes
Laws of Thermodynamics
Which of the following statements is true regarding how energy moves up the food chain?
a) All of the energy is not transferred from producer to consumer because some of the energy is destroyed.
b) All of the energy is transfer from producer to consumer.
c) All of the energy is not transferred from producer to consume because some of the energy is lost as heat.
d) None of the above.
