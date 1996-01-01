3. Energy & Cell Processes
Laws of Thermodynamics
When chemical, transport, or mechanical work is done by an organism, what happens to the heat generated?
a) It is used to power yet more cellular work in the surroundings.
b) It is captured to store energy as more heat in the system.
c) It is used to generate ADP.
d) It is lost to the environment.
