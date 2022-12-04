Skip to main content
3. Energy & Cell Processes
Types of Phosphorylation
The immediate energy source that drives ATP synthesis by ATP synthase during oxidative phosphorylation is the a. oxidation of glucose and other organic compounds. b. flow of electrons down the electron transport chain. c. H+ concentration gradient across the membrane holding ATP synthase. d. transfer of phosphate to ADP.

