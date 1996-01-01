3. Energy & Cell Processes
Substrate-level phosphorylation is utilized to create ATP in which steps of aerobic cellular respiration?
a) Electron Transport Chain and Chemiosmosis.
b) Glycolysis and Pyruvate Oxidation.
c) Pyruvate Oxidation and Krebs cycle.
d) Glycolysis and Krebs cycle.
