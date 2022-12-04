3. Energy & Cell Processes
Types of Phosphorylation
Problem 3
The final electron acceptor of the electron transport chain that functions in aerobic oxidative phosphorylation is a. oxygen. b. water. c. NAD+. d. pyruvate.
