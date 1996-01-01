Elise is a freshman college student taking Introduction to Biology. In lab, she is asked her parents' blood types to complete a Punnett square. She knows that she has type A blood and that her mother has type B, but she does not know her father's blood type. Elise's lab partner assures her that she can figure out her father's blood type just by knowing her own and her mother's. Is her lab partner correct? Explain why or why not.