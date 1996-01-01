Anatomy & Physiology
29. Heredity
Patterns of Inheritance
Dominant-recessive inheritance, incomplete dominance, and codominance
Problem
An allele that is able to mask the expression of its partner allele is said to be __________.
A
recessive
B
heterozygous
C
homozygous
D
dominant
