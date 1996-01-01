2. Cell Chemistry & Cell Components
Mitochondria & Chloroplasts
Problem 3.2a
Textbook QuestionTextbook Question
Certain diseases are transmitted via mitochondrial DNA. Which cell types do you think would be most affected by such diseases, and why?
Verified Solution
0m:0s
Play a video:
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
11
Was this helpful?
Watch next
Master Mitochondria with a bite sized video explanation from Jason Amores SumpterStart learning
Related Videos
Related Practice
Showing 1 of 13 videos