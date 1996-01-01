29. Heredity
Patterns of Inheritance
Problem 27.3a
Determine the probability of a couple having a child with a widow's peak if the conditions are as follows: The gene for widow's peak follows strict autosomal dominant-recessive inheritance. Widow's peak (W) is dominant, and no widow's peak (w) is recessive. The genotype of the mother is Ww, and the genotype of the father is ww.
