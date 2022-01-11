Start typing, then use the up and down aroows to select an option from the list.
Temporomandibular Joint
by Pearson
The temporal mandibular joint is where the lower jaw articulates with the skull. The lower jaw is called the mandible. The part of the mandible that articulates with the skull is this bony knob called the mandibular condyle.
