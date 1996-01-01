Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Movement At The Elbow Joint

Although the biceps brachii is by far the largest of the forearm flexors the brachialis generates about 50 % more power and is therefore the prime mover of elbow flexion with the rachioradialis and the biceps brachii acting as synergists. The prime mover of elbow extension is the triceps brachii muscle.
