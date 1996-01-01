Start typing, then use the up and down aroows to select an option from the list.
Movement At The Elbow Joint
by Pearson
53 views
Was this helpful ?
0
Although the biceps brachii is by far the largest of the forearm flexors the brachialis generates about 50 % more power and is therefore the prime mover of elbow flexion with the rachioradialis and the biceps brachii acting as synergists. The prime mover of elbow extension is the triceps brachii muscle.
Although the biceps brachii is by far the largest of the forearm flexors the brachialis generates about 50 % more power and is therefore the prime mover of elbow flexion with the rachioradialis and the biceps brachii acting as synergists. The prime mover of elbow extension is the triceps brachii muscle.