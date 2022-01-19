Anatomy & Physiology
Recent Channels
Anatomy & Physiology
Chemistry
General Chemistry
Organic Chemistry
Analytical Chemistry
GOB Chemistry
Biochemistry
Biology
General Biology
Microbiology
Anatomy & Physiology
Genetics
Cell Biology
Math
College Algebra
Trigonometry
Precalculus
Physics
Physics
Business
Microeconomics
Macroeconomics
Financial Accounting
Humanities
Psychology
Start typing, then use the up and down aroows to select an option from the list.
Back
8. Joints
Joint Movements
Anatomy of Temporomandibular joint ( TMJ ) Head and Neck
by Dr.G Bhanu Prakash Animated Medical Videos
1
1
56 views
Was this helpful ?
1
Hide transcripts
Related Videos
Related Practice
Movement at the knee joint
by Pearson
102 views
Hide transcripts
Elbow Joint: Bones, Muscles & Movement
by Kenhub - Learn Human Anatomy
73 views
Hide transcripts
Movement at the glenohumeral joint
by Pearson
1
1
75 views
Hide transcripts
Movement at the hip joint
by Pearson
56 views
Hide transcripts
Temporomandibular Joint
by Pearson
56 views
Hide transcripts
Shoulder joint - Movements, Bones and Muscles
by Kenhub - Learn Human Anatomy
88 views
Hide transcripts
Anatomy of Temporomandibular joint ( TMJ ) Head and Neck
by Dr.G Bhanu Prakash Animated Medical Videos
1
1
56 views
Hide transcripts
Hip joint - Bones, Ligaments, Blood Supply and Innervation
by Kenhub - Learn Human Anatomy
67 views
Hide transcripts
Movement At The Elbow Joint
by Pearson
53 views
Hide transcripts
Click to get Pearson+ app
Download the Mobile app
Terms of use
Privacy
Cookies
Do not sell my personal information
Accessibility
Patent notice
© 1996–2022 Pearson All rights reserved.