10. Muscles
Origin and Insertion
True or False: if false, choose the answer that best corrects the statement.
During a muscle contraction, the origin moves towards the insertion.
Multiple Choice
The flexor carpi ulnaris is a muscle that adducts and flexes the hand at the wrist. The muscle attaches to both the humerus and the base of the 5th metacarpal. Based on the movement that this muscle performs, which attachment is the origin?
Multiple Choice
The diagram below shows some of the muscles used for chewing. Using your knowledge of the bones, identify the insertion of the masseter.
Multiple Choice
The attachment site of a muscle's tendon to the more-movable bone is called the __________.
Multiple Choice
The most common lever systems in the body are those that have the applied force between the fulcrum and the resistance. These are called __________ levers.
Textbook Question
Levers make action more versatile by all of the following, except (a) changing the location of the muscle's insertion, (b) changing the speed of movement produced by an applied force, (c) changing the distance of movement produced by an applied force, (d) changing the strength of an applied force, (e) changing the direction of an applied force.
Textbook Question
The more movable end of a muscle is the (a) insertion, (b) belly, (c) origin, (d) proximal end, (e) distal end.
Textbook Question
Multiple Choice More than one choice may apply. Which of the following muscles attach to the hip bones? a. Rectus abdominis b. Rectus femoris c. Vastus medialis d. Vastus lateralis
Textbook Question
The muscles of facial expression are innervated by cranial nerve (a) VII, (b) V, (c) IV, (d) VI.
Textbook Question
Multiple Choice More than one choice may apply. Which of these thigh muscles causes movement at the hip joint? a. Rectus femoris b. Biceps femoris c. Vastus lateralis d. Semitendinosus
Textbook Question
Multiple Choice More than one choice may apply. Which of the following insert on the arm? a. Biceps brachii b. Triceps brachii c. Trapezius d. Latissimus dorsi
Textbook Question
In addition to acting to flex the spine and compress the abdominal contents, the abdominal muscles are extremely important in protecting and containing the abdominal viscera. What is it about the arrangement of these muscles that makes them so well suited for their job?
Textbook Question
Distinguish between a. direct and indirect muscle attachments and b. a tendon and an aponeurosis.
Textbook Question
Explain the general relationship between the muscles that flex and extend the wrist, including their location on the body.
Textbook Question
What three functions are accomplished by the muscles of the pelvic floor?
Textbook Question
On which bones do the four rotator cuff muscles originate and insert?
Textbook Question
A(n)____develops when an organ protrudes through an abnormal opening.
Textbook Question
Elongated bursae that reduce friction and surround the tendons that cross the posterior and anterior surfaces of the wrist form___.
Textbook Question
Assume you have a 10-lb weight in your right hand. Explain why it is easier to flex the right elbow when your forearm is supinated than when it is pronated.
Textbook Question
Mr. Ahmadi, an out-of-shape 45-year-old man, was advised by his physician to lose weight and to exercise on a regular basis. He followed his diet faithfully and began to jog daily. One day, while on his morning jog, he heard a snapping sound that was immediately followed by a severe pain in his right lower calf. When his leg was examined, a gap was seen between his swollen upper calf region and his heel, and he was unable to plantar flex that ankle. What do you think happened? Why was the upper part of his calf swollen?
Textbook Question
What class of lever system do the following activities describe? a. The soleus muscle plantar flexes the foot. b. The triceps brachii is strained while doing pushups.
Textbook Question
Mary sees Jill coming toward her and immediately contracts her frontalis and procerus. She also contracts her right levator labii. Is Mary glad to see Jill? How can you tell?
Textbook Question
While unloading her car trunk, Amy strains a muscle and as a result has difficulty moving her arm. The doctor in the emergency room tells her that she strained her pectoralis major. Amy tells you that she thought the pectoralis major was a chest muscle and doesn't understand what that has to do with her arm. What should you tell her?
