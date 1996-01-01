Skip to main content
Pearson+ Logo
Anatomy & Physiology10. Muscular SystemMuscle Action, Origin, and Insertion

Rectus Femoris Anatomy: Origin, Insertion & Action

Bodyworks Prime
29
Was this helpful?
13:16
Rotator Cuff Muscles | Origins, Insertions, Innervations, and Actions
Catalyst University
634
1
04:43
Pectoralis Major Anatomy: Origin, Insertion & Action
Bodyworks Prime
21
04:16
Gluteus Maximus Anatomy: Origin, Insertion & Action
Bodyworks Prime
14
05:37
Semitendinosus Anatomy: Origin, Insertion & Action
Bodyworks Prime
18
02:54
Rectus Femoris Anatomy: Origin, Insertion & Action
Bodyworks Prime
29
Click to get Pearson+ appDownload the Mobile app
© 1996–2023 Pearson All rights reserved.