Anatomy & Physiology
Anatomy & Physiology
10. Muscular System
Muscle Action, Origin, and Insertion
Related Videos
Related Practice
13:16
Rotator Cuff Muscles | Origins, Insertions, Innervations, and Actions
Catalyst University
634
1
04:43
Pectoralis Major Anatomy: Origin, Insertion & Action
Bodyworks Prime
21
04:16
Gluteus Maximus Anatomy: Origin, Insertion & Action
Bodyworks Prime
14
05:37
Semitendinosus Anatomy: Origin, Insertion & Action
Bodyworks Prime
18
02:54
Rectus Femoris Anatomy: Origin, Insertion & Action
Bodyworks Prime
29
