7. The Skeletal System
The Pelvic Girdle
How does the angle of the pelvic arches differ in male and female pelvises?
A
The angle of the male pelvic arch tends to be more acute than the female pelvic arch.
B
A female's pelvic arch tends to be rounder to accommodate the head of the baby.
C
The female pelvic arch tends to be more heart shaped than the male pelvic arch.
D
The pelvic arch is not a reliable indicator of sex.
