When comparing the pelvic and pectoral girdles, which statement is incorrect?
The articulation between the pectoral girdle and the axial skeleton is smaller than the articulation between the pelvic girdle and the axial skeleton.
The socket of the hip joint is much deeper than the socket of the shoulder joint.
There are more individual bones in the pectoral girdle than the pelvic girdle.
The pelvic girdle allows for a greater range of motion than the pectoral girdle.
