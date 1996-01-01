Skip to main content
Anatomy & Physiology
Start typing, then use the up and down arrows to select an option from the list.
Create Account
Sign in
My Course
Learn
Beta
Explore
Bookmarks
4. Tissues & Histology
Characteristics of Epithelial Tissue
Next video
Anatomy & Physiology
4. Tissues & Histology
Characteristics of Epithelial Tissue
Hide transcripts
Previous video
Next video
Related Videos
Related Practice
00:48
5 Characteristics of Epithelia
Bruce
79
1
04:15
Characteristic 1: Polarity
Bruce
61
3
06:01
Characteristic 2: Tightly Pressed Tissue Anchored to Basement Membrane
Bruce
51
02:35
Characteristic 3: Avascular but Innervated
Bruce
45
02:19
Characteristic 4: Supported by Connective Tissue
Bruce
40
02:49
Characteristic 5: Highly Regenerative
Bruce
39
07:45
Characteristics of Epithelial Tissue Example 1
Bruce
34
1
Show more videos