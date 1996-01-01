4. Tissues & Histology
Characteristics of Epithelial Tissue
Multiple ChoiceMultiple Choice
The epithelial tissue in the small intestine is specialized to absorb nutrients. Why would tight junctions be important in this function?
A
Tight junctions allow the cells to transmit ions between cells, allowing the cells of the epithelium to coordinate.
B
Tight junctions ensure all nutrients are absorbed through epithelial cells, allowing for selective permeabilty.
C
Tight junctions allow specific molecules such as nutrients to enter the cell more easily.
D
Tight junctions allow the epithelial cells to sense and recognize specific molecules.
151
2
Watch next
Master 5 Characteristics of Epithelia with a bite sized video explanation from BruceStart learning
Related Videos
Related Practice
Showing 1 of 7 videos