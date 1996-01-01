4. Tissues & Histology
Introduction to Connective Tissue Proper
A student knows a particular structure is made of connective tissue and they want to know what type of fiber exists in its ground substance. The structure must withstand force from muscles pulling in different directions. What type of fiber is likely used in this connective tissue?
Collagen.
Reticular Fibers.
Elastic.
