Both collagen fibers & reticular fibers are made of the same protein collagen. How are the two different?
Collagen fibers are wavy while reticular fibers are straight.
Collagen fibers are branched while reticular fibers are long and straight.
Collagen fibers are thin while reticular fibers are thick.
Collagen fibers are long and straight while reticular fibers are branched.
