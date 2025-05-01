Which statement most accurately describes the process of cellular respiration?
A
It is the breakdown of proteins to generate amino acids for energy storage.
B
It is the synthesis of DNA from nucleotides during cell division.
C
It is the process by which cells produce glucose from carbon dioxide and water using sunlight.
D
It is the process by which cells convert glucose and oxygen into ATP, carbon dioxide, and water.
0 Comments
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Begin by understanding the concept of cellular respiration. Cellular respiration is a metabolic process that occurs in cells to convert biochemical energy from nutrients, primarily glucose, into adenosine triphosphate (ATP), which is the energy currency of the cell.
Step 2: Recognize the key inputs and outputs of cellular respiration. The process requires glucose (C₆H₁₂O₆) and oxygen (O₂) as inputs, and it produces ATP, carbon dioxide (CO₂), and water (H₂O) as outputs.
Step 3: Compare the given statements to the definition of cellular respiration. Eliminate options that do not align with the process. For example, the breakdown of proteins for energy storage or DNA synthesis during cell division are unrelated to cellular respiration.
Step 4: Identify the correct statement that matches the definition of cellular respiration. The accurate description is: 'It is the process by which cells convert glucose and oxygen into ATP, carbon dioxide, and water.'
Step 5: Reinforce the understanding by noting that cellular respiration occurs in three main stages: glycolysis, the citric acid cycle (Krebs cycle), and oxidative phosphorylation, which collectively produce ATP efficiently.
Watch next
Master Introduction to Cellular Respiration with a bite sized video explanation from Jason