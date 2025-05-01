Which of the following organisms that perform cellular respiration would be most appropriate to include in an aquaponics system to help maintain nutrient cycling?
A
Cacti
B
Mushrooms
C
Fish
D
Algae
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the concept of cellular respiration. Cellular respiration is the process by which organisms convert glucose and oxygen into energy (ATP), carbon dioxide, and water. This process is essential for energy production and nutrient cycling in ecosystems.
Step 2: Recognize the role of nutrient cycling in an aquaponics system. Aquaponics combines aquaculture (raising aquatic animals like fish) and hydroponics (growing plants in water). Nutrient cycling involves the conversion of waste products from aquatic organisms into nutrients that plants can use for growth.
Step 3: Evaluate the organisms listed in the problem. Cacti are desert plants adapted to dry environments and do not thrive in aquatic systems. Mushrooms are decomposers that break down organic matter but are not typically used in aquaponics for nutrient cycling. Algae can perform photosynthesis and contribute oxygen to the system but are not the primary organisms for nutrient cycling in aquaponics.
Step 4: Consider the role of fish in aquaponics. Fish produce waste that contains ammonia, which is converted by bacteria into nitrates—a form of nitrogen that plants can absorb and use for growth. This makes fish a key component in maintaining nutrient cycling in aquaponics systems.
Step 5: Conclude that fish are the most appropriate organisms to include in an aquaponics system for maintaining nutrient cycling, as they directly contribute to the conversion of waste into plant-usable nutrients.
