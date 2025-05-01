In the context of cellular respiration, after glucose is released into the blood, which two main locations in the body does it ultimately end up being stored or utilized?
A
It is converted directly into DNA in the nucleus.
B
It is stored as glycogen in the liver and muscles.
C
It is excreted unchanged in the urine.
D
It is stored as fat in the lungs and kidneys.
Verified step by step guidance
Step 1: Begin by understanding the process of cellular respiration. Cellular respiration is the metabolic pathway where glucose is broken down to produce energy in the form of ATP. Glucose is first absorbed into the bloodstream after digestion.
Step 2: Recognize that glucose can be stored or utilized in the body depending on energy demands. When energy is not immediately needed, glucose is stored for later use. The primary storage forms are glycogen and fat.
Step 3: Identify the main storage locations for glycogen. Glycogen is primarily stored in the liver and skeletal muscles. The liver acts as a reservoir to maintain blood glucose levels, while muscles store glycogen for their own energy needs during activity.
Step 4: Eliminate incorrect options. Glucose is not converted directly into DNA in the nucleus, as DNA synthesis involves nucleotides, not glucose. Glucose is also not excreted unchanged in the urine unless there is a medical condition like diabetes. Additionally, fat storage does not occur in the lungs or kidneys; fat is stored in adipose tissue.
Step 5: Conclude that the correct answer is: Glucose is stored as glycogen in the liver and muscles. This aligns with the body's mechanism for energy storage and utilization during cellular respiration.
