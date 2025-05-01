If an animal eats only meat, what would be its primary source of glucose?
A
Direct absorption of glucose from meat
B
Gluconeogenesis from amino acids
C
Photosynthesis in muscle cells
D
Fermentation of dietary fiber
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the dietary habits of the animal. An animal that eats only meat is classified as a carnivore. Carnivores primarily consume proteins and fats, which are abundant in meat, rather than carbohydrates like glucose.
Step 2: Recall that glucose is a vital energy source for cells. Since meat does not contain significant amounts of glucose, the animal must produce glucose internally through metabolic processes.
Step 3: Learn about gluconeogenesis. This is the metabolic pathway by which glucose is synthesized from non-carbohydrate precursors, such as amino acids derived from proteins in the meat. This process occurs primarily in the liver and kidneys.
Step 4: Eliminate incorrect options. Direct absorption of glucose from meat is not possible because meat lacks significant glucose content. Photosynthesis does not occur in animals, as it is a process exclusive to plants and some microorganisms. Fermentation of dietary fiber is irrelevant because carnivores do not consume fiber-rich diets.
Step 5: Conclude that the primary source of glucose for a carnivorous animal is gluconeogenesis from amino acids, which are broken down from the proteins in the meat it consumes.
