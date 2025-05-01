Why do germinating soybeans exhibit a higher rate of cellular respiration compared to non-germinating soybeans?
A
Non-germinating soybeans have more mitochondria, leading to a higher respiration rate.
B
Germinating soybeans perform photosynthesis instead of cellular respiration.
C
Germinating soybeans require more energy for growth and development, increasing their cellular respiration rate.
D
Non-germinating soybeans use oxygen more efficiently, resulting in higher respiration.
Understand the concept of cellular respiration: Cellular respiration is the process by which cells convert glucose and oxygen into energy (ATP), carbon dioxide, and water. It is essential for providing energy for cellular activities.
Recognize the difference between germinating and non-germinating soybeans: Germinating soybeans are actively growing and developing, requiring significant energy for processes like cell division, elongation, and synthesis of new molecules. Non-germinating soybeans are in a dormant state with minimal metabolic activity.
Relate energy demand to cellular respiration rate: Germinating soybeans have a higher energy demand due to their active growth and development. This increased energy requirement leads to a higher rate of cellular respiration to produce sufficient ATP.
Clarify why non-germinating soybeans have lower respiration rates: Non-germinating soybeans are not actively growing and have reduced metabolic needs. Their cellular respiration rate is lower because they do not require as much energy.
Conclude the explanation: Germinating soybeans exhibit a higher rate of cellular respiration because they need more energy to support their growth and development, whereas non-germinating soybeans remain in a dormant state with minimal energy requirements.
