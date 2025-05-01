A process that synthesizes glucose from carbon dioxide and water
B
A process that breaks down proteins to produce amino acids
C
A process that converts glucose and oxygen into ATP, carbon dioxide, and water
D
A process that stores energy in the form of glycogen
0 Comments
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Begin by understanding the concept of cellular respiration. Cellular respiration is a metabolic process that occurs in cells to convert biochemical energy from nutrients into adenosine triphosphate (ATP), which is the energy currency of the cell.
Step 2: Recognize the key inputs and outputs of cellular respiration. The process primarily uses glucose (C₆H₁₂O₆) and oxygen (O₂) as inputs, and produces ATP, carbon dioxide (CO₂), and water (H₂O) as outputs.
Step 3: Compare the given options to the definition of cellular respiration. Eliminate options that do not align with the process of converting glucose and oxygen into ATP, carbon dioxide, and water.
Step 4: Note that cellular respiration does not synthesize glucose from carbon dioxide and water (this describes photosynthesis), nor does it break down proteins to produce amino acids (this is protein catabolism). It also does not store energy in the form of glycogen (this is glycogenesis).
Step 5: Conclude that the correct description of cellular respiration is: 'A process that converts glucose and oxygen into ATP, carbon dioxide, and water.'
Watch next
Master Introduction to Cellular Respiration with a bite sized video explanation from Jason