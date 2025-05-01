Which of the following best describes cellular respiration?
A
A process by which cells convert glucose and oxygen into energy, carbon dioxide, and water
B
A process that breaks down proteins to produce amino acids
C
A process that stores energy in the form of glycogen
D
A process by which plants capture sunlight to produce glucose and oxygen
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Begin by understanding the concept of cellular respiration. Cellular respiration is a metabolic process that occurs in cells to convert biochemical energy from nutrients, primarily glucose, into adenosine triphosphate (ATP), which is the energy currency of the cell.
Step 2: Recognize the key inputs and outputs of cellular respiration. The process uses glucose (C₆H₁₂O₆) and oxygen (O₂) as inputs, and produces energy (ATP), carbon dioxide (CO₂), and water (H₂O) as outputs.
Step 3: Compare the options provided in the question. Cellular respiration does not involve breaking down proteins into amino acids, storing energy as glycogen, or capturing sunlight to produce glucose and oxygen. These processes are related to other biological functions such as protein metabolism, energy storage, and photosynthesis, respectively.
Step 4: Identify the correct description of cellular respiration from the options. The correct description is the one that matches the process of converting glucose and oxygen into energy, carbon dioxide, and water.
Step 5: Conclude that cellular respiration is a fundamental process in both plant and animal cells, enabling them to generate the energy required for various cellular activities.
