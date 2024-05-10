21. Evolution
Introduction to Evolution and Natural Selection
What is one reason population thinking is so important in biology?
Population thinking requires scientists to consider the full variation that is present in nature.
Population thinking allows for fast and accurate species identification.
Population thinking makes identifying abnormalities and diseases more straightforward.
Population thinking simplifies making comparisons between different species.
