Dog breeds are defined by denoting breed standards, a list of agreed-upon traits that individuals of that breed should possess (such as size, coat, coloring, temperament, etc.). Dog shows rank dogs based on their adherence to these breed standards. Based on this information, which statement about dog breeds below is correct?
A
Breed standards describe many different traits; because many traits are considered, this reflects population thinking.
B
Because there are many breeds of dogs, dog breeds reflect population thinking.
C
Dog breeds reflect typological thinking because through breeding, humans control what traits a dog inherits.
D
Breed standards use an idealized form to which dogs are compared; this reflects typological thinking.
