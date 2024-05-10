21. Evolution
Introduction to Evolution and Natural Selection
Which statement would be supported by the concept of common descent?
Adaptations allow species to survive well in the environments in which they live.
Many similarities between species exist because they were inherited from the same ancestor.
Organisms that reproduce the most are considered to be the most fit in an evolutionary context.
Species change over time in response to environmental pressures.
