In which biological event is chemical energy transformed into mechanical energy?
A
Glycolysis
B
DNA replication
C
Muscle contraction
D
Photosynthesis
Step 1: Begin by understanding the concept of energy transformation in biological systems. Chemical energy is stored in molecules like ATP (adenosine triphosphate) and can be converted into other forms of energy, such as mechanical energy, during specific biological events.
Step 2: Analyze the options provided. Glycolysis is a metabolic pathway that breaks down glucose to produce ATP, but it does not directly involve mechanical energy transformation. DNA replication is a process of copying genetic material and does not involve energy transformation into mechanical energy.
Step 3: Consider muscle contraction. Muscle contraction is a biological event where chemical energy stored in ATP is used to power the movement of actin and myosin filaments, resulting in mechanical energy for movement.
Step 4: Evaluate photosynthesis. Photosynthesis is the process by which plants convert light energy into chemical energy stored in glucose. It does not involve mechanical energy transformation.
Step 5: Conclude that muscle contraction is the correct answer because it directly involves the transformation of chemical energy (from ATP) into mechanical energy (movement of muscle fibers).
