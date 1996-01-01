Animation: Diversity of Carbon-Based Molecules

The carbon backbones of organic molecules may vary in length, as shown here by a carbon molecule with two carbons on the left and another molecule with four carbons. Carbon skeletons may have single bonds or double bonds, which can vary in location, resulting in molecules with different properties. Carbon skeletons may be unbranched or branched. And some carbon skeletons are arranged in rings. Such variation in carbon skeletons is one important source of the molecular complexity and diversity that characterize living matter.

