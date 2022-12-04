2. Cell Chemistry & Cell Components
Carbon
Problem 1
Organic chemistry is currently defined as a. the study of compounds made only by living cells. b. the study of carbon compounds. c. the study of natural (as opposed to synthetic) compounds. d. the study of hydrocarbons.
