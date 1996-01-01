2. Cell Chemistry & Cell Components
Carbon
Using modern equipment, a former graduate student of Stanley Miller recently reanalyzed the sample results of volcano simulation experiments that Miller conducted along with his classic experiment described in the text. This reanalysis did which of the following?
A
Contradicted Miller's earlier experimental results and provided more support for an undefined life force as the way organic molecules are made in nature
B
Revealed the formation of the same amino acids that Miller initially observed but in a more purified form
C
Greatly expanded Miller's earlier findings by uncovering the traces of cell-like entities being formed in the volcano simulation experiments
D
Identified additional organic compounds that had not been found by Miller
198
