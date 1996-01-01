2. Cell Chemistry & Cell Components
Endomembrane System: Protein Secretion
A protein that ultimately functions in the plasma membrane of a cell is most likely to have been synthesized __________.
in the ribosomes of the mitochondria
on free cytoplasmic ribosomes
in the smooth endoplasmic reticulum
in the plasma membrane
in the rough endoplasmic reticulum
