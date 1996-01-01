2. Cell Chemistry & Cell Components
Endomembrane System: Protein Secretion
A researcher made an interesting observation about a protein made by the rough endoplasmic reticulum and eventually found in a cell's plasma membrane. The protein in the plasma membrane was actually slightly different from the protein made in the ER. The protein was probably altered in the __________.
smooth endoplasmic reticulum
plasma membrane
transport vesicles
rough endoplasmic reticulum
Golgi apparatus
