Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Start typing, then use the up and down arrows to select an option from the list.
2. Cell Chemistry & Cell Components
Endomembrane System: Protein Secretion
Anatomy & Physiology2. Cell Chemistry & Cell ComponentsEndomembrane System: Protein Secretion
3:01 minutes
Problem 2
Textbook Question
Textbook Question

Which of the following results provided evidence of a discrete nuclear localization signal somewhere on the nucleoplasmin protein? a. The nucleoplasmin protein was small and easily slipped through the nuclear pore complex. b. After cleavage of the nucleoplasmin protein, only the tail segments appeared in the nucleus. c. Removing the tail from the nucleoplasmin protein allowed the core segment to enter the nucleus. d. The SRP bound only to the tail of the nucleoplasmin protein, not the core segment.

Verified Solution
clock
3m
Play a video:
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
233
Was this helpful?
4:13m

Watch next

Master Endomembrane System: Protein Secretion with a bite sized video explanation from Jason Amores Sumpter

Start learning
01:36
BioFlix: Endomembrane System
Pearson
218
02:25
The Endomembrane System: Difference between Transport and Secretory Vesicles
JH Science NJC
200
05:40
Endomembrane System Summary
DeBacco University
566
04:13
Endomembrane System: Protein Secretion
Jason Amores Sumpter
1166
15
02:35
The Endomembrane System- Moving Proteins inside a Cell
MooMooMath and Science
220
1
06:19
Endomembrane system | Structure of a cell | Biology | Khan Academy
Khan Academy
284
03:06
The Endomembrane System
RicochetScience
424
2
01:34
Protein Secretion
Jason Amores Sumpter
956
11
06:32
Nucleus
Jason Amores Sumpter
1042
13
08:59
Endoplasmic Reticulum
Jason Amores Sumpter
998
13
06:56
Golgi Apparatus
Jason Amores Sumpter
1209
11