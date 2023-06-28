2. Cell Chemistry & Cell Components
Endomembrane System: Protein Secretion
Problem 3
Molecular zip codes direct molecules to particular destinations in the cell. How are these signals read? a. They bind to receptor proteins. b. They enter transport vesicles. c. They bind to motor proteins. d. They are glycosylated by enzymes.
