2. Cell Chemistry & Cell Components
Endomembrane System: Protein Secretion
2. Cell Chemistry & Cell Components
Endomembrane System: Protein Secretion
Problem 1b
Textbook Question

Which structure is not part of the endomembrane system? a. nuclear envelope b. chloroplast c. Golgi apparatus d. plasma membrane

